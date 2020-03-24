Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $53.27. 20,177,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,049,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. Intel has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

