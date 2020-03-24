IntelGenx Technologies (IGX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

IntelGenx Technologies stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.40. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. IntelGenx Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$0.95.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

