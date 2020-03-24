IntelGenx Technologies (IGXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGXT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.27. 831,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,551. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntelGenx Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.37.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

