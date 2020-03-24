Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $23,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 61,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $6.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,583. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.03 and its 200 day moving average is $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

