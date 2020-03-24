Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

