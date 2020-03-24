International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945,079 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.30% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $729,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,661,055,000 after purchasing an additional 325,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,140,000 after purchasing an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.55 per share, with a total value of $8,290,750.00. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,560,562 shares of company stock valued at $189,130,960 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $92.14 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

