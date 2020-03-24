International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $65,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after acquiring an additional 160,185 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 45,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.93 per share, with a total value of $6,425,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,560,562 shares of company stock valued at $189,130,960 and sold 2,518 shares valued at $310,953. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.64.

IFF traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, hitting $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,136. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.