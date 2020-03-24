Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,620,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,912,000 after purchasing an additional 840,114 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 52,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NYSE:IPG traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. 678,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

