Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $126,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 128.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 242,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,818,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,734,000 after purchasing an additional 188,708 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 58,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 88.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 836,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 392,296 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

