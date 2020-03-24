Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Director Buys C$15,120.00 in Stock

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Director James Pantelidis purchased 2,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,420.

TSE:ITP traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.94. 570,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.73. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.85 million and a P/E ratio of 11.68.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$384.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$19.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$21.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

