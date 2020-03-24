Interzone (ITZ) Reaches Market Cap of $233.00

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Interzone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,605.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.02066206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.03387623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00600665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00710974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075343 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00488133 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015139 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

