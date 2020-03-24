Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.51% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,033,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 334,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $197,744,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 778.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 921.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.71.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

