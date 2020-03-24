Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Stake Decreased by Krensavage Asset Management LLC

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 344,359 shares during the quarter. Invacare makes up about 2.7% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned about 2.62% of Invacare worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Invacare in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 222.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invacare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Invacare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

IVC traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 30,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Invacare Co. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $155.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Invacare’s payout ratio is presently -4.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on IVC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Invacare from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

