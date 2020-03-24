Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.24% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $23,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,523. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

