Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 662.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,869 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29.

