Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 601,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,093 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.24% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $30,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,579. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72.

