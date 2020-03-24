Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 24th (AA, ABEV, ALTM, AMAT, AMC, BBCP, BRFS, CCMP, CENX, CEQP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $178.00.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Cowen Inc currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities to a hold rating. Northland Securities currently has $1.00 price target on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Q BioMed Inc. is a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. Q BioMed Inc. is based in New York. “

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has $88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $123.00.

UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

