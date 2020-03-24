Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 24th (AAL, ADP, AKBA, AMRS, ASH, AVRO, AYTU, BBH, BIIB, BKU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

IAA (NYSE:IAA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. provides oilfield services focused on completion, intervention and production activities for the wells. The company’s shale basins primarily include the Permian, Eagle Ford, Rockies, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and MidCon. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MITSUBISHI CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Login (LON:OOUT) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 10.50 ($0.14).

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

