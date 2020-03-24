Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 24th (AAOI, ANH, ATI, BHF, CGNX, CHUY, CLNC, CPLP, CSUAY, CVGW)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BRASILAGRO COMP/S (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

