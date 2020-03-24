Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST):

3/19/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/11/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

3/3/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/13/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.01 and a quick ratio of 17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 5.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,550 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $299,506.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,661,000 after purchasing an additional 118,009 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

