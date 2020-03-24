Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

3/20/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $11.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Schlumberger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/9/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91.

Get Schlumberger Limited alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,441,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,074,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,777,000 after purchasing an additional 495,531 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.