Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 24th (ADSK, AGEN, AMD, BMRN, BPMC, CDNS, CRM, CTAS, CTXS, F)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 24th:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Agenus’ earnings and revenues beat estimates for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. It is advancing a combination study of CTLA-4 targeting antibody, AGEN-1884, and its PD-1 targeting antibody, AGEN-2034, for second-line cervical cancer. A filing is expected in 2020. The company also has partnership with bigwig Gilead Sciences, which lends it with the much-needed infusion of cash to advance its pipeline development. The company filed several IND applications, which are now set for clinical studies. However, with no approved product in its portfolio and only a few candidates in mid-stage development, Agenus is still a few years away from launching a product to the market. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cadence is expected to benefit from robust adoption of its digital and signoff, custom and analog, IP solutions. Moreover, an expanding customer base bodes well. The launch of products that include Protium X1, Spectre X, Smart JasperGol and Tensilica Vision Q7 is expected to drive the company’s top line in the upcoming quarters. Further, collaborations with Azure, AWS and Google Cloud platform are positives. Additionally, higher investments on emerging trends like IoT, AR/VR, 5G and autonomous vehicle sub-systems present significant growth opportunity. Although shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help the company grow in the rest of 2020. However, reducing semiconductor budgets on EDA software, intensifying competition, currency exposure and high indebtedness remain major headwinds.”

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cintas delivered better-than-expected results with earnings and sales surprises of 6.9% and 0.8%, respectively, in third-quarter fiscal 2020. The top line witnessed growth of 7.6% from the year-ago quarter, which was primarily driven by robust organic sales. Improved product offerings, solid customer base and effective implementation of the enterprise resource planning system will likely benefit the company in the long run. Also, it stands to gain from the G&K Services buyout. However, over the past year, Cintas’ shares have underperformed the industry. Escalating costs and operating expenses hurt Cintas’ margins and profitability. Rise in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. In addition, the company is exposed to market risks as it procures raw materials from a wide variety of domestic and international suppliers.”

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ford’s focus toward bigger vehicles including SUVs and trucks are boosting top-line growth. The company’s attempts to build a winning portfolio by launching models of autonomous and electric vehicles are commendable. The firm’s $11- billion restructuring program bodes well for the long term prospects. However, is likely to strain the company’s near-term financials. Also, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted the auto giant to withdraw its guidance and suspend dividend payouts. Further, the company’s margins in international markets including the Middle East and Asia-Pacific are declining. The company expects these challenges to prevail this year as well. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.30 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Geron reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat estimates. The company regained global rights to imetelstat and decided to independently develop it. Initial data from imetelstat studies were impressive. Geron initiated dosing in the phase III IMerge study in October 2019. Enrollment in the study is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Geron plans to submit a phase III study design to evaluate imetelstat in MF patients in the second quarter of 2020. However, Geron suffered a major setback when J&J terminated its agreement related to the development of its sole pipeline candidate — imetelstat. With this termination, the company lost a strong partner and a major source of funds. Geron's dependence on a single pipeline candidate also raises concerns. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the pa”

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Group 1 Automotive's impressive business performance in the used vehicle and aftersales segments is driving its top line. The Val-U-Line initiative in the United States is boosting its sales. Growth in its Parts and Services segment has been strong and is likely to remain so, going forward. The firm aims to acquire attractive businesses, which will open up growth opportunities, and divest the unprofitable ones. However, the coronavirus pandemic has crippled the auto industry and will lead to decline in Group 1 Automotive’s sales and production. Softer retail automotive industry sales in the United States and the U.K. are hampering its financials. The firm is bearing the brunt of increasing SG&A expenses over the past few quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a entry point.”

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Management expects slump in IMAX China box office in the near term, primarily due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company postponed theatrical releases planned for the Chinese New Year holiday, which is expected to hurt top-line growth. Further, IMAX faces significant competition in the out-of-home entertainment industry. Moreover, higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. However, IMAX reported impressive fourth-quarter 2019 results that benefitted from strong growth in network and theater business driven by strength in gross box office from IMAX DMR films, partially offset by a decrease in new business and other segments.”

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ProAssurance’s has been performing well on the back of its operating segments. The company is also moving toward its joint marketing and shared risk programs. Following the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity is expected to create the nation's third largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. Reduced debt level is another advantage for the company. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Growing expenses weighs on its bottom line. Volatility in premium retention is other concern. Another major risk is associated with its investment portfolio. As a property and casualty insurer, it is exposed to catastrophic events, which bothers ProAssurance.”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty have lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling with sluggish performance in the SBS segment for a while.In first-quarter fiscal 2020, sales in the unit declined 2% thanks to lesser stores compared withprior-year quarter’s figure, shortened holiday period in the United States and Canada along with foreign-currency headwinds. Moreover, persistent rise in SG&A expenses is a concern. Nevertheless, the company is progressing well with its Transformation Plan that focuses on improving customers’ experience, strengthening e-commerce capacities, curtailing costs and enhancing retail fundamentals. Also, Sally Beauty is undertaking supply-chain efforts to optimize inventory levels. Moreover, strength in the company’s BGS segment has been aiding growth.”

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $114.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Synopsys is benefiting from rising demand for its products. Increasing global design activity and customer engagements is a tailwind. Growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Further, with the growing need for enhanced security measures, demand for the company’s solutions is shooting up. Moreover, rising impact of AI, 5G, IoT and big data is driving investments in new compute and ML architectures. Strong momentum in Fusion Design Platform and Verification Continuum platform remains a key catalyst. However, headwinds in Maintenance and Services segment are a concern. Moreover, geopolitical challenges coupled with uncertainties related to restrictions over trade with Huawei are other woes. The company is also witnessing stiff competition.”

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Spirit AeroSystems is one of the largest independent non-OEM aircraft parts designers. Both commercial and defense aerospace markets offer immense growth opportunities for the company. It strives to become more innovative by investing in technology and automation. The company is currently focusing on executing its supply-chain strategy, improving productivity and meeting its customers’ requirements for production rate changes. However, it operates in a highly competitive market. Moreover, prolonged delays related to the Asco transaction is further escalating its expenses. The company has also underperformed the industry in the past year. Spirit AeroSystems has been incurring losses due to the grounding and subsequent suspension of Boeing's 737 program. The company has to detain its 2020 guidance for now.”

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

