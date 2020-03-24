Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (AACAY, ABR, BGAOF, CHA, TACYY, XONE, YRD, ZS, ZUO, ZYXI)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating.

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TACYY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The ExOne Company provides three-dimensional printing machines and printed products to industrial customers. The Company also supplies the associated products, including consumables and replacement parts, and services including training and technical support. It manufactures and sells 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its in-house 3D printing machines. The ExOne Company is based in Irwin, Pennsylvania. “

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Yirendai Ltd. is involved in the online consumer finance business. Yirendai Ltd. is based in Beijing, China. “

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.