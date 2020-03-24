Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (AAWW, ACMR, ADI, ADNT, ADSK, AGI, AGN, AIRYY, AJINY, AMEN)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “World Fuel Services Corporation is a global energy management company involved in providing supply fulfillment, energy procurement advisory services, and transaction and payment management solutions to commercial and industrial customers, principally in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries. “

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PCSA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.