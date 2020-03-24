Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (ACRS, ALNPY, ALV, AZUL, BJRI, BKYI, BLD, CACC, CATO, CBMB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $82.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a gene-editing company. It focused on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Covia Holdings Corporation provides metal mining services. The Company produces low-iron nepheline syenite for glass, ceramics, paints, and plastics as well as offers quartz proppants for oil and natural gas simulation and recovery. It serves agriculture, construction, environment and sports sectors primarily in the United States. Covia Holdings Corporation is based in New Canaan, United States. “

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FUCHS PETROLUB/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Glassbridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

