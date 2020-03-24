Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (AG, AGTC, AINV, ALDX, ALIM, ALRM, AMKBY, AOBC, APEMY, APY)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. offers interactive security solutions for home and business owners. The Company offers security systems which include image sensor, crash and smash protection, web control, mobile access and video monitoring. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. is based in VIENNA, United States. “

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands Corporation is a manufacturer and seller of firearms and accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The company’s product comprises pistols, revolvers, rifles, guns, handcuffs and firearm-related products and accessories. It sells its products under the brand name Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Centre and Performance Centre. American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly known as Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is based in Springfield, Massachusetts. “

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies. The company’s Production and Automation offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation offering consisting of equipment, software and Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Apergy Corporation is based in United States. “

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

