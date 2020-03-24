Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 24th (BEP, BIP, ENB, FC, IFC, KL, RBA, TRV, TWLO, UUUU)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 24th:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$129.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$148.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$41.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well for growth. The company has also witnessed an increase in investment income over the past few years. The new catastrophe reinsurance treaty will continue to aid net premium written growth. Travelers has been generating sufficient capital and prudently using it for growth initiatives and to boost shareholder value. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, rising debt level results in higher interest expenses, which, in turn, weigh on margin expansion.”

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from increase in clientele and gain from the Sendgrid buyout. Growing adoption of Twilio Flex is also a tailwind. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The company’s core voice and messaging products as well as the recent addition of email are a tailwinds. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for the company, which is an overhang on its profitability. The company is also stepping up investments in its systems and infrastructure, go-to-market team and Flex, as well as in R&D, which is likely to dent bottom line.”

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vericel Corporation is focused on developing patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company markets two autologous cell therapy products in the United States: Carticel (R) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and Epicel (R) for the treatment of severe burns. It is also developing MACI (TM) for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee, and ixmyelocel-T for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. Vericel Corporation, formerly Aastrom Biosciences, Inc., is based in United States. “

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.