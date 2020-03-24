Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/23/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Honeywell International was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

3/22/2020 – Honeywell International was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Honeywell International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $195.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Honeywell International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $197.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Honeywell International is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

