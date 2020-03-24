Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY):

3/21/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

3/14/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

3/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

3/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $23.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/20/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

2/5/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Rubius Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Rubius Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $325.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 10,000 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,789,321.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 525,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 265,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,182,000 after buying an additional 2,114,604 shares during the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

