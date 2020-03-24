Investors Buy High Volume of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 6,250 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,083 call options.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PLAY shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.21. 8,522,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,189. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

