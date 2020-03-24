Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.67 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.90 or 0.02629078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00185288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 53.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,766,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.