Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,468 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invitation Homes worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 215,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

