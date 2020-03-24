ION (ION) Market Capitalization Achieves $239,492.53

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a total market capitalization of $239,492.53 and $53.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005748 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,434,058 coins and its circulating supply is 12,534,058 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

