IONChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. IONChain has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $471,430.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

