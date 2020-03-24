IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.29 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, IOTA has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Exrates, Coinone and Bitfinex. IOTA has a total market cap of $406.93 million and approximately $12.29 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.82 or 0.02629001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00185652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051297 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Binance, Cobinhood, Exrates, Bitfinex, FCoin, OKEx, Coinone, HitBTC, Gate.io and Ovis. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

