IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $10.81 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000644 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.85 or 0.04058114 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00065315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037702 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015019 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011148 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bgogo, Binance, Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

