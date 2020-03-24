IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.43). IQIYI reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.83) earnings per share. IQIYI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC raised IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IQIYI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,588,029. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

