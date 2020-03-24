Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69,755 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.27% of Iqvia worth $80,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,168,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,399 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,204,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 802,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

NYSE IQV traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 96.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iqvia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.