Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iqvia by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $12.17 on Tuesday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

