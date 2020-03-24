Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cfra

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Cfra from $185.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IQV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

NYSE:IQV traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 42,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $169.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.87.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,982,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 253,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

