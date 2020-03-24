IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post sales of $9.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.12 million and the highest is $10.40 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $42.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.63 million to $45.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.63 million, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $48.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

