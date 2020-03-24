Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,617 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. Iron Mountain Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

