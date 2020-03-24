iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.54% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 18,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,155. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

