iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is BSW Wealth Partners’ 2nd Largest Position

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,753 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07.

