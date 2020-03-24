iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 10,525,809 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

