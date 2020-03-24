iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,185,000 after acquiring an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,299,000 after purchasing an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.06. The company had a trading volume of 408,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,606. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.35 and its 200 day moving average is $310.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

