iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,825 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $121.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

