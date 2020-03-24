iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $12.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,388. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

