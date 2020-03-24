iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,138 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,543,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,955,000 after buying an additional 520,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after buying an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,179,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,999,000 after buying an additional 298,407 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

