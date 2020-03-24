iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.41% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of IYY stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.92. 14,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,257. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $107.20 and a one year high of $168.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.14.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

